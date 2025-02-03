Burnley move early on transfer deadline day to announce signing of exciting winger

Burnley have moved early on transfer deadline day by announcing the signing of Sporting winger Marcus Edwards.

The 26-year-old arrives on an initial loan deal until the end of the season after the Clarets saw off competition from a number of other clubs to seal his signature.

Edwards reunites with Burnley boss Scott Parker, who coached him during his time at Tottenham’s academy as a youngster.

“It feels amazing,” Edwards said of his move.

“Burnley is like a Premier League club. I’m really happy to be here.

“I know Scott from my time at Spurs. I know what he’s like. He’s ambitious, he’s driven. We had a good relationship back then, so when I knew he wanted me to come that was enough for me.

“From knowing what he’s like and how he is and the fact that Burnley is such a big club in general, it made sense.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - DECEMBER 14: Marcus Edwards of Sporting CP looks on during the Group D - UEFA Europa League match between Sporting CP and SK Sturm Graz at Estadio Jose Alvalade on December 14, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

“The main thing now is to get promoted back to the Premier League. I’m coming here to try and get myself into the team. I hope we can make it over the line this season and I hope Burnley fans will enjoy watching me play too.”

Joining Tottenham at the age of eight, the wide man spent 13 years with the North London outfit, but only made one senior appearance.

The 26-year-old subsequently signed for Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães in 2019 on a free transfer.

After scoring 17 goals in 77 appearances, Edwards earned a move to Sporting three years later for a fee of around £6m.

In 120 games for Sporting, Edwards has scored 24 goals and bagged 26 assists, but has fallen down the pecking order following the recent departure of Ruben Amorim to Manchester United.

Edwards has also represented England from Under-16 level to Under-20 level.

The winger becomes Burnley’s fourth capture of the January window after Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey and Ashley Barnes all made the move to Turf Moor.

Going the other way has been Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo, Andreas Hountondji and Jay Rodriguez.

The Clarets have until 11pm tonight to finalise their business.