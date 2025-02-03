Burnley backup defender lined up for deadline day move to fellow Championship outfit

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 11:48 BST
Backup Burnley defender John Egan is in talks with Hull City over a potential transfer deadline day switch.
The Hull Daily Mail reports the 32-year-old has agreed terms with the Tigers over a move, which would see their Championship rivals pay Burnley a “nominal fee”.

The Burnley Express understands these reports to be accurate.

Egan only made the move to Turf Moor during the summer, but has been limited to making just two starts and six substitute appearances due to the form of CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve ahead of him.

So impressive have the duo been, Egan has seen just 234 minutes of action.

With the Clarets conceding just nine goals in 30 games and keeping 21 clean sheets, Scott Parker has had no need to chop and change at the back.

Should Egan depart before tonight’s 11pm deadline, he will join Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo, Andreas Hountondji and Jay Rodriguez in leaving Turf Moor during the January transfer window.

Coming the other way has been Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey and the returning Ashley Barnes, as well as today’s deadline day arrival of Marcus Edwards.

