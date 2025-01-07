Burnley’s push for promotion back into the Premier League has been built on solid foundations.
As it stands, Scott Parker’s side have the best defensive record across the Championship by quite some distance after conceding just nine goals in 26 games so far this season. At the other end of the pitch, the Clarets have been quietly effectively and efficient, despite not scoring more than two goals in a game since a 5-0 hammering of Cardiff City in their first home game of the campaign.
Zian Flemming produced a memorable moment when the striker got the only goal of Saturday’s derby win at Blackburn Rovers and set off wild celebrations in the away end at Ewood Park - but that was actually Burnley’s first goal in three games.
Clarets boss Parker will hope to bring an improvement out of his attacking players over the second half of the season as the race for promotion intensifies - but how does Burnley’s xG (expected goals) compare to their rivals across the second tier?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.