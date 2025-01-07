Burnley's attacking threat compared to Leeds United, Sheff Utd and other Championship promotion rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 7th Jan 2025, 20:00 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 20:00 GMT

How does Burnley's attacking potency compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Burnley’s push for promotion back into the Premier League has been built on solid foundations.

As it stands, Scott Parker’s side have the best defensive record across the Championship by quite some distance after conceding just nine goals in 26 games so far this season. At the other end of the pitch, the Clarets have been quietly effectively and efficient, despite not scoring more than two goals in a game since a 5-0 hammering of Cardiff City in their first home game of the campaign.

Zian Flemming produced a memorable moment when the striker got the only goal of Saturday’s derby win at Blackburn Rovers and set off wild celebrations in the away end at Ewood Park - but that was actually Burnley’s first goal in three games.

Clarets boss Parker will hope to bring an improvement out of his attacking players over the second half of the season as the race for promotion intensifies - but how does Burnley’s xG (expected goals) compare to their rivals across the second tier?

Current season xG: 1.03

1. Oxford United

Current season xG: 1.03 | Harriet Lander/Getty Images Photo: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Current season xG: 1.07

2. Plymouth Argyle

Current season xG: 1.07 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Current season xG: 1.10

3. Blackburn Rovers

Current season xG: 1.10 | Getty Images

Current season xG: 1.15

4. Portsmouth

Current season xG: 1.15 | Getty Images

