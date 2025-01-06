The astonishing numbers behind Burnley’s potentially record-breaking defensive record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If Burnley are able to maintain their remarkable defensive record for the remainder of the season, they’re on track to shatter all records.

It will come as no surprise that Burnley’s goals against tally of nine from 26 games is the best in the EFL this season, by some margin too. Promotion rivals Sheffield United sit second in that particular list with 17 goals conceded, almost double that of Burnley’s.

Scott Parker’s men are currently conceding an average of 0.35 goals per game. Continue that trend over 46 games and it will result in 15.9 goals being conceded. Burnley are also currently averaging a goal against every 260 minutes, or every four hours and 20 minutes – essentially a goal every three games.

By comparison, the Clarets shipped 35 goals during their last campaign in the Championship, the 2022/23 promotion-winning season under Vincent Kompany.

The current English record for the fewest number of goals to be conceded in a single season is held by Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2004/05, when they let just 15 in their net.

That’s hardly a like-for-like comparison with Burnley though given their league campaign will span over 46 games compared to Chelsea’s 38 in the Premier League.

In the EFL, you have to go back to the 1953/54 season when Port Vale conceded just 21 times during the course of a 46-game season. They also kept a supreme 30 clean sheets – a record Burnley might also have their eye on given they’ve already kept 17.

Burnley’s current clean sheet record is held by Jimmy Strong and stands at 25 during the 1946/47 campaign.

That record comes with a slight asterisk though as it spans 51 matches – 19 clean sheets in 42 Second Division games and six in nine FA Cup ties.

It’s worth noting that James Trafford has kept 16 of Burnley’s 17 shutouts this season, with the other one being kept by Vaclav Hladky during the 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff City when Trafford missed out through illness.

No side has even managed to score more than once against Burnley in a game this season.

Four of the nine goals have come during 12 home games, while five have been conceded in 14 away fixtures.