Scott Parker explains his 'subdued' celebrations after Burnley's derby win against Blackburn Rovers
The Clarets boss has already explained this season that he prefers for his players to take the plaudits after victories.
After watching his players celebrate among themselves during the post-match jubilation, it looked as though Parker was preparing to join in when he took off his coat and handed it to a member of his coaching staff.
But Parker simply applauded the sold-out away end before turning around as if he was about to head off the pitch. But his players soon turned him the other way again to ensure the fans got to witness his fist pumps once again after a hugely significant three points.
“The players didn’t give me a choice!,” Parker joked afterwards.
“I’m not really good in those moments to be honest with you, so sometimes I’m quite subdued. But I’m absolutely delighted for the fans."
Parker then dedicated the victory to the Clarets faithful, adding: “I walked out for the warm up and it was all that was on my mind and it’s been on my mind for the last 48 hours, how big this game is and what it means for our supporters.
“I think the one thing I stressed most is that we just needed to win here, I just want to win for our supporters to ensure they have the bragging rights at work on Monday morning.
“We go away with the three points and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do that.”
