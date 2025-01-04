Why Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace was 'upset' with Scott Parker after Burnley's derby win
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The two were caught by the Sky Sports cameras engaging in something of a heated debate after the referee had blown the full-time whistle.
It came after the Clarets chief had turned to his bench to celebrate the 1-0 victory with his coaching staff and substitutes.
The camera soon turns to Eustace before the two eventually shake hands – only for some stern words to be shared.
Parker’s assistants Jonathan Hill and Mike Jackson then had to usher him away so that he could congratulate his players and celebrate with the supporters behind the goal.
The Burnley boss, who was asked about the incident by Sky Sports after the game, said: "He was just a little bit upset at the end because I didn’t shake his hand initially after full time.
"That’s probably down to my raw emotions at that moment and he was a little bit upset there John.
"But I obviously just explained and apologised for that, but as you can imagine sometimes in the raw emotion of games...at that moment I probably just forgot that.”
Burnley claimed the derby spoils thanks to Zian Flemming’s expertly-taken header on the hour mark.
The victory extends Burnley’s unbeaten run to 13 and sees them close the gap to leaders Leeds United to just one point following their 3-3 draw with Hull City.
Sheffield United, meanwhile, were 2-1 winners away to Watford, bringing them back level with Parker’s men.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.