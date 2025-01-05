Zian Flemming addresses his iconic corner flag celebration after heading Burnley to derby win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zian Flemming has made himself an instant Burnley legend – not only by scoring the winning goal in the derby but by celebrating it with a Blackburn Rovers corner flag.

The 26-year-old sparked huge cheers from the away end during the post-match celebrations when he decided to pick up the corner flag, which included the Rovers crest on the flag.

The crest was soon covered up by Flemming’s claret and blue shirt though as the forward hoisted it above his head alongside skipper Josh Brownhill.

When asked if it was all his idea, Flemming said: “Yeah it was, but I didn’t want to do it on my own so I asked Browny like ‘come on, shall we do it?’

“It’s a special occasion, isn’t it? Winning the derby here away and we saw all the fans were so happy. I don’t know, sometimes you get carried away a little bit in the heat of the moment.”

The decisive moment during Saturday’s derby came when Flemming headed home from Bashir Humphrey’s left wing cross to send the travelling fans housed behind the goal absolutely delirious.

The game was an otherwise tight, cagey affair, one where defences came out on top once again.

Zian Flemming celebrates Burnley's win at Ewood Park by putting his Burnley shirt on the corner flag with Josh Bronwhill. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We’d rather win 3-0 obviously but just winning in general in a game like this is a great feeling,” Flemming added.

“We have a great platform and foundation for the whole team. As a forward I can make a goal but it might also be a midfielder or a defender, so it’s a general confidence of the whole team of keeping clean sheets. It’s the backline doing some outstanding work.

“It’s not easy. Normally the goalkeeper gets all the credit for the clean sheets and Traff [James Trafford] and the defenders have been outstanding, but if you look at the work the midfielders and even attackers are doing, it’s genuinely a team effort.

“The goal was a team effort too. I scored the goal but Bash gets the assist, so the feeling in the team is that we’re really in this together going forwards, while breaking our backs to go backwards as well.”