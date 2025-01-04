Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Burnley: Zian Flemming header sees Clarets gain derby spoils yet again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley claimed another massive victory at Ewood to extend their impressive run against their fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Zian Flemming’s expertly-taken header on the hour mark helped Scott Parker’s men a 1-0 victory.

It means the Clarets have still not lost to their neighbours in 14 years, while they’ve still only conceded once in 11 meetings.

In the present day, Parker’s men are now 13 unbeaten and momentarily move level on points with leaders Leeds United ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

It was also another clean sheet for the Clarets, number 17 for the season, while they’ve still only conceded a frankly ridiculous nine goals in 26 games.

Parker reverted back to the side that started against Middlesbrough – the suspended Hannibal aside, as the midfielder served the first game of his three-match ban.

It meant there were three changes from the Stoke City stalemate on New Year’s Day, as Bashir Humphreys, Josh Laurent and Zian Flemming all came back into the side. Lucas Pires and Jay Rodriguez were the two to drop out alongside Hannibal.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers FC and Burnley FC at Ewood Park on January 04, 2025 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The returning Ashley Barnes was named on the bench alongside youngster Tommy McDermott, with Andreas Hountondji missing out.

January recruit Oliver Sonne was also absent, serving a suspension carried over from the Danish Superliga.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain unavailable.

As for Rovers, they made three changes from their 1-1 draw at Leeds United on New Year’s Day, as Amario Cozier-Duberry, Todd Cantwell and Makhtar Gueye all returned to the starting XI.

The travelling fans serenaded their home counterparts about winning the league at Ewood in their last trip down the M65 as skipper Josh Brownhill got the game up and running.

Blackburn’s Lewis Baker was a little fortunate to escape any punishment early on after raking his studs down the ankle of Jeremy Sarmiento, who was thankfully able to continue.

It was a typical cagey derby affair early on as Rovers dominated possession and Burnley looking predictably organised and well structured off the ball.

Burnley soon hit back with some pressure of their own as they pressed and probed for a way through, but both sides gave so little space away goalmouth action was in short supply.

The only real entertainment on show in the first-half came on the touchline, where Ashley Barnes came out to warm up and in typical ‘Bash’ fashion, rattled the Rovers fans by doing very little.

It took until the 37th minute for the first real chance of the game as Blackburn’s Amario Cozier-Duberry near post effort, which looked to be heading wide anyway, was touched behind for a corner by James Trafford.

The same man then drilled an effort high and wide of the upright as Rovers looked to end the first-half with the advantage.

Rovers did force the ball home at the start of the second-half, but the ‘goal’ was quickly disallowed due to Todd Cantwell being in an offside position during the build-up.

Ten minutes into the second period Zian Flemming was bizarrely punished for daring to be pulled down to the ground inside the Blackburn box from Jaidon Anthny’s free kick. Referee Andrew Kitchen gave the decision the other way, when it looked like Burnley had a good shout for a penalty.

Fleming certainly wasn’t complaining when, on the hour mark, he headed home his fourth goal in Burnley colours to finally make the breakthrough.

It was an expertly taken header from the Dutchman, who got on the end of Bashir Humphrey’s pinpoint cross to send the away end absolutely delirious.

All of a sudden the home side looked edgy and big gaps were beginning to appear. It felt like if Burnley pounced on their newfound momentum and grabbed a second they could have put the game to bed for good and avoid a nervy finish.

The home side almost forced a leveller with just over 20 minutes remaining when an old-fashioned goalmouth scramble ensued from a corner, but Burnley just about survived.

The Clarets fashioned a half chance just as they were beginning to come under some pressure as Anthony let fly from range. His effort took a slight deflection which, for a second, looked like it would wrongfoot the keeper but Aynsley Pears managed to palm clear.

At the other end, Baker glanced a header narrowly wide as Blackburn began to pile on some late pressure.

As much as Blackburn attempted to force some late pressure, Burnley defended their box superbly and managed the clock expertly.

While they were camped inside their own box for the final few minutes, it was the Clarets who were winning every header and making every block.

All that was left was for Burnley’s jubilant players to head straight to the sold-out away end to celebrate yet another memorable Ewood Park victory.

TEAMS

Blackburn: Pears, Brittain, Hyam, Batth, Beck, Tronstad (Hedges), Baker (Buckley), Cozier-Duberry (Weimann), Cantwell, Dolan (Rankin-Costello), Gueye (Leonard)

Subs not used: Toth, McFadzean, Litherland, O’Grady-Macken

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento (Foster), Flemming (Egan)

Subs not used: Hladky, Worrall, Pires, McDermott, Koleosho, Barnes, Rodriguez

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

Attendance: 25,909 (3,926 Burnley)