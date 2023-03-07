Burnley ‘will need’ to fork out €15m for defender as Watford ‘target’ Brazilian ace

Burnley will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they host Wigan Athletic. The Clarets have drawn three of their last five matches in the Championship, but still sit 13 points ahead at the top of the table.

Vincent Kompany’s side will be confident of another three points as they host The Latics, who currently sit six points adrift into the relegation zone. Burnley thrashed Wigan in their previous meeting back in August, with Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill, Nathan Tella and Samuel Bastien claiming a huge victory against the North West rivals.

Here are the latest transfer rumours from the Championship...

Jordan Beyer price tag revealed

Burnley will need to fork out a whopping €15 million (£13.3m) to sign Jordan Beyer permanently this summer, according to Sky Germany.

The defender moved to Turf Moor from Borussia Monchengladbach in September and has since impressed in their bid to win promotion, making 22 appearances in the second tier. After recently recovering from an injury setback, the German is now one of the first names on the teamsheet and has 14 clean sheets in all competitions to his name.

According to The Sun, Burnley have the option to make Beyer’s time at Turf Moor permanent this summer and they are likely to be eager to trigger this option given his form. With personal terms ‘seen as a formality’ and Beyer keen to complete a deal, the €15m is now likely to be the only obstacle.

Beyer would be one of Burnley’s most expensive transfers in history, with the likes of Wout Weghorst, Ben Gibson and Chris Wood setting them back more in previous years. The centre-back’s permanent switch may prove to be much easier when their inevitable promotion is confirmed.

Watford ‘keeping tabs’ on Brazilian

Watford are among a number of clubs targeting Sao Paulo’s Lucas Beraldo, according to reports in Brazil.

The 19-year-old joined Sao Paulo’s academy in 2020 and has since forced his way into the starting line-up, making eight appearances in the Brazilian top flight this season. Beraldo has attracted plenty of interest and it is believed the Hornets will face competition from both Benfica and Udinese for his signature. The former club could prove to be real competition given their exceptional record of developing young talents such as Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo.

Watford have enjoyed plenty of success in the South American market over the years and their recruitment team will be confident of adding Beraldo to their ranks. The likes of Joao Pedro, Yaser Asprilla and Francisco Sierralta have most recently featured for the Hornets.

Chuba Akpom latest

Two Bundesliga clubs have joined the race to sign Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom this summer. The striker has attracted interest from across Europe following a stellar campaign in the Championship.

Akpom failed to make quite the impact in his first couple of seasons at the Riverside Stadium, however he has turned it up a notch this time round, netting 21 league goals so far.

Due to the Arsenal academy product’s sucess this term, the likes of Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace are expected to compete for his signature. However, allnigeriasoccer.com have now revealed that Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach have also joined the race - making it even harder for Boro to keep hold of their prized asset.