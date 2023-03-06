33 images of Burnley fans before and during game against Lancashire rivals Blackpool at Bloomfield Road
More than 3,500 Burnley supporters travelled to the see side to witness the stalemate against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.
Unfortunately, for only the second time this season in the Championship, the Clarets were unable to find the net as they shared the spoils with their Lancashire rivals.
Seasiders’ stopper Chris Maxwell saved well from Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Scott Twine and Nathan Tella as the visitors were made to settle for a point.
However, the outcome ensured Vincent Kompany’s league leaders extended their advantage over second place Sheffield United to 13 points in the title race.
Were you pictured by our matchday photographer inside the stadium?