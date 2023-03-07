Former Burnley Clarets taking on Hollyoaks and Emmerdale stars in Clitheroe charity football match to raise money for ex-Blackburn Rovers players Tony Parkes and Tommy Spurr's son
Football legends will take on TV stars in Clitheroe to raise money for good causes.
The event will pit Tony Parkes Legends against Rio’s Stars at Clitheroe Football Club on Sunday, April 23rd. Kick off is 2pm.
Proceeds will help pay for the care of ex-Blackburn Rovers players Tony Parkes, who has Alzheimer's disease, and Tommy Spurr's son, who has a rare form of stage four kidney cancer, which is 50% likely to return and prove incurable on the NHS.
It will be the last charity match to be hosted by fundraiser Tony Cartwright after 30 years of organising them.
Tony said: “This is my final game after 30 years of doing them. It is always a fantastic day, so we need people to come and support these important charities and enjoy themselves, and have selfies and autographs with the players after the game.”
Tommy Cannon, of Cannon and Ball, and Peter Gunn from Coronation Street will be doing meet and greets.
Special guests also include Rich Allan from SAS: Who Dares Wins will join Hollyoaks, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, and Waterloo Road actors in the Rio Soap Stars while Steve Royle from Britain’s Got Talent and Len Johnrose’s son Patrick will play for the Legends with former Rovers, Blackpool and Burnley players.
Tony brought his first charity football match to Clitheroe Football Club in September. It raised around £12,000 for Tony and Rio, as well as Crohn’s & Colitis UK and St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall. The total included an anonymous £5,500 donation to Rio.