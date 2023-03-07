The event will pit Tony Parkes Legends against Rio’s Stars at Clitheroe Football Club on Sunday, April 23rd. Kick off is 2pm.

Proceeds will help pay for the care of ex-Blackburn Rovers players Tony Parkes, who has Alzheimer's disease, and Tommy Spurr's son, who has a rare form of stage four kidney cancer, which is 50% likely to return and prove incurable on the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the last charity match to be hosted by fundraiser Tony Cartwright after 30 years of organising them.

Tony Parkes kicks off a charity football match.

Tony said: “This is my final game after 30 years of doing them. It is always a fantastic day, so we need people to come and support these important charities and enjoy themselves, and have selfies and autographs with the players after the game.”

Tommy Cannon, of Cannon and Ball, and Peter Gunn from Coronation Street will be doing meet and greets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special guests also include Rich Allan from SAS: Who Dares Wins will join Hollyoaks, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, and Waterloo Road actors in the Rio Soap Stars while Steve Royle from Britain’s Got Talent and Len Johnrose’s son Patrick will play for the Legends with former Rovers, Blackpool and Burnley players.