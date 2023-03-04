Vincent Kompany slams the use of astro turf at stadiums after losing midfielder Josh Brownhill to injury

The Clarets' skipper required treatment in the first half of his side's goal-less draw against Lancashire rivals Blackpool at Bloomfield Road after sustaining what looked like a knee injury.

The 27-year-old, who was unchallenged when going to ground, seemingly jarred his leg when stepping over the touchline to keep the ball in play, and was subsequently replaced by Scott Twine in the 26th minute.

"I'm very against astro turf being on the side of football pitches, it just makes no sense what-so-ever," he said.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill leaves the pitch during the first half after suffering an injury The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Burnley - Saturday 4th March 2023 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool

"You obviously wear your studs on the grass, but try and run with them on astro turf, it's dangerous and doesn't make any sense. That's how you get injuries like this.

"I know clubs do it so that you get a bit more of an aesthetical side to the pitch, because it can get turned over by players warming up, but in the end it's dangerous and I don't think it should be allowed on the side of the pitch."

The ex-Belgium international referenced a moment during his playing career — when Peter Odemwingie damaged his ACL during a 1-0 win for Stoke City over Manchester City at the Etihad in 2014 — as the point that spearheaded his revolution.

The striker survived just 20 minutes of the fixture when landing awkwardly just 20 minutes after replacing former Burnley forward Jon Walters, right in front of Kompany.

However, the three-time Sky Bet Manager of the Month winner says that his protestations continue to fall on deaf ears. "I remember the first time they started introducing it, I think it was at the Etihad, and I saw Peter Odemwingie do his ACL right in front of us," Kompany continued.

"It's dangerous, but it seems to be the trend everywhere. The tighter the pitch, the tighter the astro turf is to the line, the more these situations can happen, it's ridiculous."

He added: "I started making the point when I was at Man City and it became a trend all over the Premier League. I made a point in captain's meetings that we have with the Premier League every year, and it really doesn't make sense. You just get people in suits saying that it looks better that way. It's aesthetics, that's all it is.