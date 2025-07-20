Burnley transfers: Target wants Clarets move after loan 'offer', blow for Leeds

The latest transfer talk from Burnley as the Clarets prepare to return to the Premier League.

Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds United have been offered a chance to sign a Brazilian defender with Premier League experience - and he has already indicated his preference for a move to one of the newly promoted trio.

The Clarets have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window as they prepare to return to the top flight and have boosted their defensive ranks with the signings of Ipswich Town star Axel Tuanzebe, Feyenoord full-back Quilindschy Hartman and Manchester City stalwart Kyle Walker. A permanent deal was also secured for Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys after he made 28 appearances during a successful loan spell at Turf Moor last season.

However, there is believed to be a desire to strengthen at the heart of the Clarets defence and the latest reports from Turkey have revealed Scott Parker could be handed a chance to land a former Premier League centre back on loan with a view to a permanent move. As per Sport Witness, Turkish news outlet Sabah are reporting former Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos has been offered to the Clarets and fellow newly promoted clubs Sunderland and Leeds United in recent days.

After making 58 appearances in all competitions during a two-and-a-half year stay at Villa Park, the former Sevilla defender joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce in January - but has gone on to make just a handful of appearances under former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as injuries hampered his attempts to settle into life in Turkey.

The Yellow Canaries are now said to be keen to offload Carlos during the summer transfer window and he has been put to all three Premier League newcomers - but has expressed his desire to snub any ‘interest’ from Sunderland and Leeds are become the latest addition to the Burnley squad.

Former Clarets keeper ‘excited’ by move

Bailey Peacock-Farrell spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Former Burnley and Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell believes new club Blackpool can achieve ‘good things’ during his first year at Bloomfield Road.

Just 12 months have passed since the Northern Ireland international left Turf Moor to join Birmingham City and he made nine appearances as the Blues embarked on a successful push for promotion into the Championship. However, Peacock-Farrell has agreed to remain in the third tier after agreeing to a season-long loan switch to Blackpool and he is relishing the opportunity he has been handed.

Speaking to the club website, the former Leeds and Burnley stopper said: “I’m really excited to get started as this season is going to be a brilliant challenge for me and I believe this club is going to do good things this year. Collectively, as a team, it looks like a great squad to be a part of.”