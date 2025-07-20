New Burnley man Kyle Walker on the importance of pre-season following Man City switch

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 20th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Kyle Walker wanted to get his Burnley move signed, sealed and delivered as soon as possible to give himself the best opportunity of integrating himself within Scott Parker’s squad.
The experienced full-back has been away with the Clarets in Portugal this week as part of a warm weather training camp.

It’s all part of Burnley’s preparations for the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season, which for them gets underway away to Walker’s former side Tottenham on Saturday, August 16.

Having spent the last eight years winning virtually every trophy going with Manchester City, Walker now finds himself in the unusual position of being a new player with Parker’s squad.

But these next few weeks will give the 35-year-old the opportunity to integrate himself with his new teammates – which is why the England international was so keen to get signed up nice and early into the summer.

“Pre-season is key for new signings, that’s why I wanted to get this done as soon as possible,” he told Burnley’s official website.

“This is where you build connections, where you see the real people when you’re with them for days on end and you’re concentrating solely on football and nothing else with no outside distractions.

Walker signed a two-year deal following his move to Turf Moor. Picture: Burnley FCplaceholder image
Walker signed a two-year deal following his move to Turf Moor. Picture: Burnley FC

“I’m sure they’ll get me up singing for the initiation, but I’ve not come in thinking I’m above anyone or anything like that, I’m here as a teammate and I’m just like anyone else. I’m a Burnley player and I want to achieve great things for this club.”

