BURNLEY 'AGREE' £8M DEAL FOR SOUTH AFRICAN STRIKER

Burnley have been handed a boost this month as it appears that leading scorer Nathan Tella is set to remain at the club for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old joined from Southampton on loan in the summer.

Tella has impressed since his move from the Saints and has netted nine goals in the Championship as they sit comfortably at the top of the table. With Nathan Jones’ side struggling at the bottom of the Premier League, there was concerns Tella could be recalled during the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Jones has made it very clear that he has no intention on bringing the Arsenal academy product back to St Mary’s in the near future. He said: “No, not at the minute. We’re really happy with Nathan, he’s doing fantastically well at Burnley.

“He’s having a really good experience and he is flying. But with the greatest of respect, for him to come back and do that at Premier League level, we are not sure.”

Here is today’s transfer news...

MILLWALL 'FAIL' WITH £1M BID FOR STRIKER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall have seen a £1 million bid for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet rejected. The Scotland international has claimed seven goals in six league matches since returning from a long-term injury. (The Scotsman)

STOKE CITY YOUNGSTER 'LINKED' WITH LEAGUE TWO MOVE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke City defender Matt Baker has been linked with a loan move to Newport County this month. The teenager is yet to make his first team debut for the Potters. (Daily Mirror)

THREE CLUBS 'COMPETING' FOR LEEDS UNITED STARLET

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough have been named as the three teams now leading the race to sign Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old had attracted interest from a number of clubs and was expected to return to Wigan Athletic on loan, however they have since dropped down the pecking order. (Football Insider)

ROTHERHAM 'TARGET' HUDDERSFIELD TOWN OUTCAST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothehram United have opened talks to sign Huddersfield Town's Jon Russell. The 22-year-old has slipped down the pecking order under Mark Fotheringham and has only made seven appearances in the Championship this season. (Football Insider)

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY 'AGREE' £8M DEAL FOR SOUTH AFRICAN STRIKER

Burnley have agreed to sign Westerlo striker Lyle Foster for £8 million this month and is now just waiting on a work permit to comlete the deal. The 22-year-old has eight goals in the Belgian Pro League this season. (Football Insider)

Advertisement Hide Ad

EX-LILYWHITES ACE SET FOR CHAMPIONSHIP SWITCH

Former Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill is set to join Rotherham United after undergoing a medical yesterday. The Norwich City flop previously made 114 appearances for the Lilywhites and scored 30 goals before earning himself a big money move to West Ham. (Football Insider)

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRISTOL CITY STAR TO 'JOIN' PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB

Wolves have agreed a deal to sign Daniel Bentley from Bristol City and the goalkeeper is set to undergo a medical today. The Robins were willing to part ways with their second-choice shotstopper as he entered the final months of his contract. (The Athletic)

Advertisement Hide Ad

HULL CITY TO 'MISS OUT' ON BURNLEY DEFENDER