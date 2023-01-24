Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa and ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche the new frontrunners for Everton job after Frank Lampard is axed
Former Leeds United manager Marco Bielsa has now emerged as favourite for the vacant role at Goodison Park following Frank Lampard’s dismissal at Everton.
The Argentine coach, who guided La Albiceleste to the final of the 2004 Copa América, is a 11/8 shot with bookmakers BetVictor, having previously steered the Whites to a top half finish in the PL in 2020/21 following the club’s promotion from the Championship.
Following closely on his heels is Sean Dyche, who enjoyed a decorated decade at Burnley, winning two promotions to the Premier League, securing European football for the Clarets for the first time in half-a-century, and keeping the club in the top flight for six successive seasons.
The 51-year-old former Millwall and Watford centre back, who has been out of work since his shock sacking at Turf Moor in mid-April, is now priced at 2/1 to succeed Lampard in Merseyside.
Evertonian legend Duncan Ferguson is another potential candidate for the role with odds at 8/1. Ferguson has previously managed the Toffees as interim boss in 2019 and 2022.
A few reports suggest Manchester United’s all-time top goal-scorer Wayne Rooney could return to Goodison Park with odds at 12/1.
Here are the other candidates in contention for the role, according to the bookies.
Odds are correct at the time of writing.