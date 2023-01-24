Burnley's Jordan Beyer: "It's the most talented team I've ever played in!"

The Borussia Monchengladbach centre back, on loan with the Clarets until the end of the season, feels that the Championship leaders are the most talented group of players he's ever been a part of.

Fellow summer signings Nathan Tella, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury have all netted nine times in all competitions as they've set the start of the 2022/23 campaign alight, but Germany Under 21 international Beyer feels they're far from reaching their ceiling.

Asked if the squad possessed potential superstars of the future, he told the Burnley Express: "I think it's the most talented team I've ever played in. There are so many young players with so much potential, who are already showing it this season. They are names to remember.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Jordan Beyer of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor on January 20, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"I don't even think we've reached our limits yet, there's still so much more to come, so if we keep working hard everybody is just going to keep on getting better.

"I think they're going to be really good players. It feels good to know that we're doing pretty well at the moment, but we still know that we're not close to our limit. There's still more to come, which we're trying to get closer to in every game.

"We'll see at the end how far we can go this season, but you can see in the players just how much raw talent there is, and if they keep working they're going to be one of the top players."

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) fights for the ball with Burnley's German defender Jordan Beyer during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Manchester United and Burnley, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, on December 21, 2022.

Beyer, who has kept eight clean sheets in 16 starts for Burnley in the second tier, became familiar with the Premier League as a youngster, watching the likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo lead Manchester United to multiple titles.

The 22-year-old, who has played 34 times for his parent club in the Bundesliga, harbour's his own ambitions of playing in the 'best league in the world', and he wants to help his team-mates realise their own goals.

After facing Manchester United in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford, and then taking on AFC Bournemouth in the Emirates FA Cup at the Vitality Stadium, he is confident that Vincent Kompany's side have got the tools to make the step up.

He said: "I was watching it when I was a kid; I started to get into football when [Wayne] Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo were playing at Man United. Those are my first memories of the Premier League. I love watching football, I watch all the top leagues in Europe, so I've come across the Premier League quite a few times. I really enjoy watching it.”

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with huge clubs. It was great to play at Old Trafford and against Bournemouth because it's another level to the Championship."

With only two teams in the history of England's second tier accumulating more points than Burnley at this stage of the season, Beyer added: "The top teams in the Championship are close to that level and playing against those players at Old Trafford was another step. We did well against them so we can compete in this league.