19 images of Burnley fans watching Scott Twine shine against West Brom at Turf Moor

Burnley’s winning sequence at Turf Moor hit double figures in all competitions when they came from behind to beat West Brom.

Vincent Kompany’s Championship leaders also ensured that their record of scoring in each and every home game continued as they preserved their five-point lead at the top of the pile.

Darnell Furlong had given the Baggies a seventh minute lead, but the Clarets overturned that deficit in the second half to ensure close to 20,000 supporters returned home happy once again.

Nathan Tella equalised for the hosts with a well-taken finish from Anass Zaroury’s pass before summer signing Scott Twine scored the winner with a stunning set-piece in the 87th minute.

Were you pictured in the stands absorbing all the drama?

1. 1 A Burnley fan celebrates at Turf Moor The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion - Friday 20th January 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

