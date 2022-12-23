Burnley will prepare to host Birmingham City after Christmas in what will be their penultimate match of 2022. The Clarets will be confident of finishing the year top of the Championship as they sit three points above Sheffield United.

The Clarets started the year in 18th place in the Premier League following a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United, though followed it up with a gritty 0-0 draw against Arsenal. Vincent Kompany will be eager to guide his side back to the top flight and enjoy a more positive return with their new-look youthful squad.

Here is the latest transfer headlines from the Championship...

Burnley target permanent move for loan star

Burnley are eager to snap Jordan Beyer up on a permanent deal in the summer, according to Bild. The centre-back joined on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach at the start of the season.

Beyer was one of six defenders that Vincent Kompany brought to the club following Burnley's relegation to the Championship and he has so far impressed as they sit top of the table. The 22-year-old has picked up five clean sheets in 12 league matches this season, as well as a start in the Clarets' 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup earlier this week.

Beyer's loan deal doesn't include an option to buy and so Monchengladbach could demand a hefty fee for the youngster, who signed a new five-year contract with the club last December. Transfermarkt currently values the german at around £3.6 million, though it is unlikely that the Germans would part ways with Beyer for that price. Speaking to Bild about Beyer's development, Gladbach head coach Daniel Farke said: “The loan is working out exactly as we wanted it to. He has to assert himself in a very physical league. We are following his development very positively.”

Given the Bundesliga outfit already have Ko Itakura, Nico Elvedi and Marvin Friedrich, Burnley's move for Beyer is certainly a likely one and their chances of snapping him up on a permanent deal would certainly be boosted if they were to win promotion back to the Premier League. Kompany's side currently sit three points clear at the top of the second tier.

Reading striker speaks on West Brom 'regret'

Andy Carroll has opened up on his stint at West Brom earlier this year. The 33-year-old was released by Newcastle United last summer and joined Reading on a short-term contract, with his brief stint earning him a move to West Brom in January. Carroll then scored three goals in 15 matches for the Baggies before leaving the club at the end of the season as they sat 10th in the Championship.

Speaking on his move to the Midlands, Carroll told BerkshireLive: "To be honest, the second day I was there [at West Brom] I regretted being there." Carroll's move to The Hawthorns reunited him with Steve Bruce who had brought him back to Newcastle three years earlier, however the 61-year-old's spell at West Brom ended disastrously and he was sacked months after Carroll's departure.

