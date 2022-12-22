Staff at the Hippo Motor Group raised £605.85 for Burnley FC in the Community (BFCitC) by holding their annual Christmas Jumper Day.

The team across the award-winning motor trader’s sites in Blackburn and Manchester, many of whom live in Pendle and Burnley, donned a range of traditional and humorous Christmas jumpers while collecting cash donations and chocolate selection boxes for the charity.

Tom Preston, Managing Director at Hippo Motor Group, said: “We are delighted to have been able to help Burnley FC in the Community again, especially at what can be a difficult time of year for so many.

Left to right are Nathan Norris and Ben Bottomley, from Burnley FC in the Community, and Charlotte Lofthouse, Social Media Executive at Hippo Motor Group.