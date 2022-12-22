Motor business raises more than £600 for Burnley FC in the Community
A group of Burnley fans showed the true meaning of Christmas when they raised more than £600 for people in need.
Staff at the Hippo Motor Group raised £605.85 for Burnley FC in the Community (BFCitC) by holding their annual Christmas Jumper Day.
The team across the award-winning motor trader’s sites in Blackburn and Manchester, many of whom live in Pendle and Burnley, donned a range of traditional and humorous Christmas jumpers while collecting cash donations and chocolate selection boxes for the charity.
Tom Preston, Managing Director at Hippo Motor Group, said: “We are delighted to have been able to help Burnley FC in the Community again, especially at what can be a difficult time of year for so many.
“The charity does such incredible, selfless work for so many people in the Burnley region and we are proud to have forged such a strong partnership with the team there.”