Burnley are finally entering the latter stages of their brilliant first campaign back in the Championship, with their promotion back to the top flight having been all but confirmed for a long time. The Clarets sit 13 points clear at the top of the table with only nine games remaining.

Vincent Kompany will be fully committed to the final games of the season, however he will have one eye on what will be a very busy summer at Turf Moor. A return to the Premier League for this new-look Burnley side will allow them to sign a number of star players, especially given the popularity of their manager.

Here are the latest transfer headlines from Burnley...

Viktor Gyokeres’ price tag

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres’ price tag has been revealed as the summer transfer window nears. The Swedish international is highly likely to leave the club if they fail to win promotion to the top flight this season.

Gyokeres has established himself as one of the Championship’s best strikers since joining Coventry permanently in 2021, bagging 35 goals across the last two seasons. With the forward’s contract expiring in 2024, he could be set for a big move to the Premier League with a number of clubs circling.

With Burnley also previously linked with a move for Gyokeres, The Sun have now reported that Coventry will demand around £20 million to lure the 24-year-old away from the West Midlands. That is less than £5 million more than what the Clarets coughed up for Wout Weghorst last year.

While Kompany’s side may be willing to pay the money required to snap up Gyokeres, they will face very tough competition for his signature. West Ham are the latest club to be named as his potential next destination, while Everton were also heavily linked in January.

Clarets face French battle

Burnley are set to be joined by AS Monaco in their pursuit of Motherwell’s Max Johnston, according to Fabrizio Romano. It was recently reported that the Clarets, as well as the likes of Sheffield United and Luton Town, are targeting the wing-back.

The 19-year-old has set the Scottish Premiership alight in recent months but could well be snapped up as his contract expires this summer. Burnley will certainly have been eager to add some youth and talent to their defence ahead of their promotion and would benefit even further if they didn’t have to pay a penny.