Data experts are finally tipping Burnley to become the sixth team in the second tier to win promotion to the Premier League with a three-figure points haul.

Despite the number of games remaining now into single figures, and the Clarets requiring an average of just under two points-per-game (1.89) to reach their milestone, statisticians are predicting the Championship leaders to reach 100 points.

Vincent Kompany’s table toppers will secure their immediate return to the top flight on Good Friday, should they beat North East rivals Sunderland and Middlesbrough in successive games once the season resumes.

Attention will then turn to wrapping up the title, which they can move another step closer to doing when FA Cup semi-finalists Sheffield United — who inflicted one of two league defeats — pay a visit to Turf Moor on Easter Monday.

Burnley require just 10 more points to mirror the club’s return under Sean Dyche, when they went up as runners up to Leicester City in 2013-14, and when they returned to the PL as champions in 2015-16.

Another six wins and a draw from their final nine fixtures would see the Clarets hit the magic number, which has only been achieved by Reading, Sunderland, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Fulham.

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look. Have a scroll through our gallery to see their forecast.

