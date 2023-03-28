Burnley, Boro, Sunderland and Sheffield United stars among Championship's top 20 most creative players this season

More than 1,000 goals have been scored in the Championship so far this season.

With just under six weeks of the 2022-23 campaign still to play, the 24 teams in the second tier have found the net 1,097 times between them.

League leaders Burnley are the division’s highest scorers with 74 while Cardiff City, who are treading water at the other end of the table, have only managed to score 28 times.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets also boast the meanest defence at that level having conceded 29 while the leakiest defences belong to relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic and Queens Park Rangers, who have both shipped 59 goals.

No goal scorer can thrive without quality service and BetVictor has uncovered the top chance creators this season via data scouting.

The performance rating algorithm considers statistics such as chances created per 90 minutes, xA per game and total minutes played to calculate a ‘creator rating’ and determine who are the highest rated players in the Championship.

Scroll through our gallery to find out the top 20.

1 . BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Manuel Benson of Burnley FC celebrates after he scores his teams first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth v Burnley at Vitality Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Manuel Benson of Burnley FC celebrates after he scores his teams first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth v Burnley at Vitality Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

2 . 20. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) Minutes played: 1,721. Chances created per 90 minutes: 1.62. xA per 90 minutes: 0.13. Creator Rating: 8.46. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . 19. Callum Robinson (Cardiff City) Minutes played: 1,632. Chances created per 90 minutes: 1.32. xA per 90 minutes: 0.17. Creator Rating: 8.46. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4 . 18. Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) Minutes played: 1,068. Chances created per 90 minutes: 1.18. xA per 90 minutes: 0.19. Creator Rating: 8.47. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales