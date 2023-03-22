South Africa international Lyle Foster still "pinching himself" after signing for Championship leaders Burnley

The 22-year-old became the third of four January signings for Burnley when making the switch from Belgian Pro League side Westerlo.

The forward, who went head-to-head with Kompany more than three years ago while on Cercle Bruges' books, impressed the ex-Belgium international during a 3-2 defeat to Genk at Het Kuipje.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his first appearance as a 67th minute substitute in the goal-less draw against Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the fourth round of the FA Cup before making his first start in the replay at Turf Moor.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Lyle Foster of Burnley is challenged by Rico Lewis of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“I'm still pinching myself," he told Times Live. "We can speak for hours about how grateful I am but I think I need to shift my focus now to the games on Friday and Tuesday.

“If you look at their transfers they've bought a lot out of the Belgian League. When I got there we had a chat where he told me that in Belgium there's so much talent but the league is not as strong as England. He said he believes in me and I'm grateful for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I played against him once, actually. And yeah, he came down to watch one of my games, against Genk I think, and he was happy with what he saw.

“I'm just happy to be working under a legend like him and learning from other people such as Craig Bellamy."

Foster, who penned a four-and-a-half year deal, has now played 11 times for the Clarets in all competitions, and netted his first goal for his new club with a thumping first-time finish past Ben Amos in the 3-0 win at home to Wigan Athletic.

Now, with the Championship leaders closing in on a Premier League return, Foster has been picking the brains of his team-mates to gauge how it feels scoring in England's top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone comes to training every day with it [getting to the Premier League] in mind," said Foster. "There are some guys in the team who've played six, seven years there, and they tell you stories about how great it is.