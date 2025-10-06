The latest from Turf Moor following Burnley's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former referee Dermot Gallagher has given his verdict on an incident involving Zian Flemming in Burnley’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Once again, the Clarets put in a competitive but ultimately fruitless performance, with a Donyell Malen brace rendering Lesley Ugochukwu’s 78th-minute strike nothing more than a consolation. Despite some positive signs, Burnley have now lost four of their last five league games, while also exiting the EFL Cup to League One Cardiff City during that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could have gotten even worse in second-half stoppage time when Flemming appeared to catch Emi Buendia in the face with his elbow while trying to shield the ball.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

The Villa players were furious, deeming Flemming to have intentionally elbowed his opponent, while supporters afterwards have questioned why Andrew Kitchen didn’t punish the Dutchman for an incident that left Buendia receiving lengthy treatment. However, Gallagher believes Flemming’s movements were a natural process of protecting the ball and not worthy of a sending off.

“It is not a red card, he steps across to protect the ball and his arm is up there,” he told Ref Watch on Sky Sports. “He does not throw it out like a weapon. It is a player trying to protect the ball.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Cardiff, Wolves and England striker Jay Bothroyd agreed with Gallagher, adding: "You are always told as a player, get your body across and shield the ball. You can't do that with your arms by your side. There is no doubt about it, he didn't mean it. It wasn't dangerous, it was just unfortunate."

Burnley predicted finish after Villa defeat

Scott Parker’s side are 18th after seven games. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday’s latest defeat leaves Scott Parker’s men 18th in the table with just four points on the board ahead of huge clashes at home to Leeds and away at Wolves following the international break. The recent run of just one point from five has done little favours for Burnley’s statistical chances of staying up this season, either, with the Clarets now sitting at 33.38 expected points according to Opta.

That leaves Burnley projected to finish bottom of the table, going straight back down to the Championship along with Wolves and West Ham, while fellow promoted sides Leeds and Sunderland just scrape by in 17th and 16th, respectively.

Danny Murphy optimistic about Burnley chances

Former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy has a more positive view on Burnley’s start to the season. While the Clarets have just four points on the board, they’ve run the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Villa very close this season, while even the 5-1 defeat to Manchester City was a very unfair scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s for this reason why Murphy thinks there are still plenty of things for Parker to be ‘pleased’ about. “A little bit, but they have had some tough games,” Murphy responded when asked on Match of the Day 2 if Burnley should be concerned.

"I think what’s pleasing for Scott Parker is that they’ve been in a lot of games. You think about Manchester United where they lost in the last minute and they’ve had other late goals conceded in games. "They’re more competitive than I think most people thought they would be.”

Scott Parker explains Hjalmar Ekdal absence

Ekdal didn't even make Burnley's squad for Sunday's game at Villa Park. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Hjalmar Ekdal had started each of Burnley’s opening six games of the Premier League season, missing just seven minutes along the way. That’s why his absence not just from the starting XI, but the entire matchday squad, was such a shock at Villa Park. And Parker has now confirmed that it was a tactical decision to leave the Sweden international out, with Axel Tuanzebe coming in for his Premier League debut for the club.

“I just wanted to change it up a little bit,” the Burnley boss explained. "We brought Axel to the club and I thought he was brilliant today [Sunday]. "He’s coming in from a long period on the sidelines and we were wanting him to get him up to fitness and decided, certainly in the way we were going to play in terms of being more aggressive, I thought Axel could give us that and I thought he did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if Ekdal is fully fit, Parked responded: “Yeah, he's fine. It was just more tactical at this moment. These are not easy decisions you have to make as a coach sometimes. I have to make a decision on the dynamics of the game and who I may need or who I may not need from the bench.”