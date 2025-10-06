Pundit makes intriguing claim about Burnley's start to the season despite bleak away record

Despite sitting inside the relegation zone, Burnley have been a lot more competitive than many thought they would be.

That’s according to pundit Danny Murphy, who believes Clarets fans shouldn’t get too down despite their slow start to the season.

It comes after Scott Parker’s slumped to their fifth defeat in seven with a 2-1 reversal to Aston Villa on Sunday.

It means the Clarets are still yet to pick up a single point on the road this season, although their four away games have come against top sides in Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City and now Villa.

When asked if Burnley should be concerned, Murphy told Match of the Day 2 presenter Kelly Cates: “A little bit, but they have had some tough games.

"I think what’s pleasing for Scott Parker is that they’ve been in a lot of games. You think about Manchester United where they lost in the last minute and they’ve had other late goals conceded in games.

Scott Parker reacts during Burnley's defeat to Aston Villa (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"They’re more competitive than I think most people thought they would be.”

Joe Hart added: “They’ve got to learn fast though. You can be in the game all you want, you can feel like you’re comfortable in the Premier League and then bang, it bites you.”

