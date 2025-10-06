Opinion: Manner of Burnley's lacklustre defeat to Aston Villa may cause concern

On the face of it, a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park is far from the worst result in the world – but it was the manner of it which may cause some concern.

Lesley Ugochukwu’s late goal back did at least set up a tense finish, but the truth is Villa were largely comfortable before that and never looked to be in too much danger.

If we’re being frank, the scoreline would have been a lot harsher on the Clarets had Martin Dubravka not pulled off three or four cracking saves.

Facing an Aston Villa side that came within goal difference of qualifying for the Champions League for a second straight season is never going to be a simple task for a newly-promoted side.

This is also a resurgent, improving Villa team too, who have now won their last four games in all competitions, recovering from a slow start to the campaign.

But coming off the back of a Thursday night game in the Europa League, Burnley will have travelled to the West Midlands with some confidence they could at least pose some questions of a potentially tired and weary Villa side.

While Burnley’s start was much better, avoiding conceding early for the fifth time in seven games, the visitors were pretty toothless in the main.

The first 20 to 30 minutes were promising enough, they proved they could compete and looked to be far more willing to go after their opponents, pressing high and forcing turnovers. But once Villa found a way through, boy did the floodgates open, with gaps appearing all over the pitch.

It was alarming the manner in which a back five gave up so much space for Villa’s first goal, as one simple pass set Donyell Malen free. You felt as though Maxime Esteve would recover and stop the shot, but it never materialised and the Dutchman was able to steer past Martin Dubravka in the Burnley goal.

Ironically, the goal came at a point in the game where Burnley were actually having their best spell. They had settled and were looking the more comfortable in possession of the ball.

But Villa showed just how devastating they can be on the break, slicing through the Clarets with eye-opening ease.

Once the home side had got themselves in front, you never truly felt the end result was under any threat. Burnley struggled to lay a glove on Unai Emery’s men and created next to nothing in terms of clear-cut chances from open play.

You expected a reaction of sorts at the start of the second-half, but it never arrived. Instead, no-one pressured Morgan Rogers 30 yards from goal and he slipped a pass through to Malen, who slammed home in emphatic fashion after again getting the wrong side of Esteve, who was one of several Burnley players to endure a tough day at the office.

The game was simply petering out at this point. If there was to be a third goal, you felt it would have come Villa’s way. If it had arrived, it would have been the 16th goal Burnley have conceded this season – matching their goals-against tally for the entirety of last season.

The Clarets weren’t exactly banging on the door, but they did halve the deficit 12 minutes from time when substitute Ugochukwu was left completely unmarked to head home from Quilindschy Hartman’s corner.

Burnley rallied a little bit, but to no great levels. A smidgeon of anxiety set in among the home fans but the visitors never truly tested Emi Martinez during the latter stages. Tellingly, Ugochukwu’s header was only Burnley’s second attempt on the Villa goal at that stage of the game.

Worryingly, the Clarets look a little off it in both boxes. Their record-breaking defence isn’t so watertight this season, which was never going to be the case anyway given the obvious step-up in quality. But nevertheless, against Villa they were far too open.

At the other end, meanwhile, Burnley didn’t do enough. Martinez made one smart save to turn Josh Cullen’s goalbound effort around the post, but other than that he was barely tested. They need to do more.

While Burnley have shown they are at least competitive at the level, that won’t be enough to secure survival. We need to see more of a cutting edge in the final third and a return to the defensive structure and compactness of last season.

It’s far too early in the season for panic to set in, especially when Burnley’s fixtures have been so difficult, but it’s clear where the improvements need to be made.

