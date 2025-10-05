Burnley player ratings vs Aston Villa as one 8 and string of 5s dished out

The Clarets were lacklustre for the majority of the game, struggling to create many clear-cut chances of note.
Surprisingly though, it was at the other end where they struggled, forced wide open on a number of occasions.
Donyell Malen took full advantage, scoring both of Villa’s goals to give Unai Emery’s side a two-goal lead.
The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.
Burnley did at least force an interesting and nervy end to the game when they pulled one back through substitute Lesley Ugochukwu.
But Scott Parker’s side were unable to fashion any late chances to snatch what would have been an unlikely point.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
Your next Burnley FC read: Florentino Luis on settling in at Burnley, survival chances and previous Aston Villa interest