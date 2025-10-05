Burnley player ratings vs Aston Villa as one 8 and string of 5s dished out

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th Oct 2025, 16:36 BST
Burnley remain in the Premier League relegation zone ahead of the October international break following a lacklustre defeat to Aston Villa.

The Clarets were lacklustre for the majority of the game, struggling to create many clear-cut chances of note.

Surprisingly though, it was at the other end where they struggled, forced wide open on a number of occasions.

Donyell Malen took full advantage, scoring both of Villa’s goals to give Unai Emery’s side a two-goal lead.

Burnley did at least force an interesting and nervy end to the game when they pulled one back through substitute Lesley Ugochukwu.

But Scott Parker’s side were unable to fashion any late chances to snatch what would have been an unlikely point.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Lesley Ugochukwu's goal set up an interesting finish, but it was ultimately too little, too late.

1. Too little, too late

Lesley Ugochukwu's goal set up an interesting finish, but it was ultimately too little, too late.

The Slovakian kept his side in the game, making a string of fine stops to keep it to two. Scoreline would have been a lot harsher were it not for him

2. Martin Dubravka - 8/10

The Slovakian kept his side in the game, making a string of fine stops to keep it to two. Scoreline would have been a lot harsher were it not for him

Produced one or two excellent crossfield balls and slammed into some challenges. Passing was a little wayward at times though.

3. Kyle Walker - 6/10

Produced one or two excellent crossfield balls and slammed into some challenges. Passing was a little wayward at times though.

Showed bravery following Morgan Rogers into midfield, but that only left big gaps in behind. Gave everything for the shirt though.

4. Josh Laurent - 6/10

Showed bravery following Morgan Rogers into midfield, but that only left big gaps in behind. Gave everything for the shirt though.

