Burnley player ratings vs Aston Villa as one 8 and string of 5s dished out

The Clarets were lacklustre for the majority of the game, struggling to create many clear-cut chances of note.

Surprisingly though, it was at the other end where they struggled, forced wide open on a number of occasions.

Donyell Malen took full advantage, scoring both of Villa’s goals to give Unai Emery’s side a two-goal lead.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Burnley did at least force an interesting and nervy end to the game when they pulled one back through substitute Lesley Ugochukwu.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Your next Burnley FC read: Florentino Luis on settling in at Burnley, survival chances and previous Aston Villa interest

1 . Too little, too late Lesley Ugochukwu's goal set up an interesting finish, but it was ultimately too little, too late. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Martin Dubravka - 8/10 The Slovakian kept his side in the game, making a string of fine stops to keep it to two. Scoreline would have been a lot harsher were it not for him (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . Kyle Walker - 6/10 Produced one or two excellent crossfield balls and slammed into some challenges. Passing was a little wayward at times though. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales