The latest transfer talk as Burnley and Sunderland are linked with a Ligue 1 striker ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Premier League newcomers Burnley and Sunderland have been told one reported transfer target could cost ‘more than €50m’ over the coming years.

The Clarets ensured their stay in the Championship was limited to just a solitary season after they bounced back into the top flight by claiming runners-up spot in the second tier less than 12 months after suffering relegation under former manager Vincent Kompany.

Scott Parker’s men will be joined in the Premier League by Sunderland after the North East outfit came through a play-off semi-final against Coventry City before coming from a goal down in a Wembley win over Sheffield United to ensure their eight-year absence from English football’s top flight was brought to an end.

Both clubs have kickstarted their preparations for the Premier League with a busy start to a two-part summer transfer window. The Black Cats have lost the services of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson to Borussia Dortmund and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively - but they have also secured the services of former loan signing Enzo Le Fee on a permanent deal after a £20m promotion clause was activated by their win over the Blades.

Burnley’s transfer business has also revolved around converting loan spells into permanent moves after Bashir Humphreys, Marcus Edwards, Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming all penned long-term deals at Turf Moor after helping the Clarets secure promotion into the Premier League last season.

Both clubs are keen to press on with further deals and Sky France reporter Sacha Taviolieri has claimed they are in competition with new Premier League rivals Brentford over the potential signing of Nantes forward Matthis Abline. The 22-year-old scored 11 goals in 36 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit last season and is currently on international duty with France at the European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia. Abline played for just over an hour as his side kicked off their tournament with a goalless draw against Portugal on Wednesday and will hope to retain his place in the starting eleven for their second group game against Georgia on Saturday night.

A number of clubs will be watching on and the likes of Burnley and Sunderland have already been told they could land securing the services of an ‘unstoppable talent’ if they can win the race for his signature during the summer transfer window.

What has Andrés Onrubia Ramos said about reported Sunderland target Matthis Abline?

Writing on X earlier this week, Diario AS reporter Andrés Onrubia Ramos posted: “It's unbelievable that a striker with Abline's talent isn't in a European top flight. He's one of the few things that's redeemable from France's U21 match against Portugal so far. His technique is extremely refined, he's unstoppable when he gets going, and he can play as a number 9 and on the right... This European Championship could crown him.”

One reply read: “When Nantes no longer asks for €25m...”, to which Ramos replied: “I think it will cost more than €50m in a few years.”