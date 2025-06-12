Burnley star ready to live Premier League dream after successful first season

Burnley will take on the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League next season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a long road to the Premier League for Burnley star Josh Laurent - but now the Clarets midfielder is ready to live out his ‘boyhood dream’ amongst the elite of English football.

After earning his first experience of senior football during a loan spell with non-league club Braintree Town, Laurent progressed into the EFL with then-League Two club Hartlepool United, Wigan Athletic and Shrewsbury Town. His form with the latter kickstarted a push up the football pyramid as the former Chelsea academy player earned moves to Reading and Stoke City before joining Burnley on a two-year deal last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurent made appearances in all but one of the Clarets’ 46 Championship fixtures as Scott Parker’s side narrowly missed out on the Championship title on the final day of the season - but runners-up spot was enough to ensure Burnley will take their place in the top flight once again when the new campaign kicks off in August.

Speaking about his progress and promotion, Laurent said: “It means everything. It’s every little boy’s dream who loves football and I’m no different. When you think about all those people out there, I’m lucky enough to be able to live that dream, so I can’t wait. There’s a lot of hard work still, but I’m very lucky and thankful that I’ve got a manager and a coaching staff and a club that believes in me and trusts me.”

The former Reading and Stoke City midfielder is already relishing the opportunity to test his ability against some of the biggest stars in world football when the new season gets underway in August. Understandably, the three newly-promoted sides have already been widely tipped to suffer an immediate return to the Championship - but Laurent has insisted the hardworking identity Parker has instilled in the Clarets can lay the foundations for a successful battle against relegation.

He said: “I’m sure the gaffer will say it, but it’s all about hard work. We’re going to work hard. That’s what this club is based off, that’s what this town is based off. This is a man who got us there, so we will follow him and do what it takes to make this club successful and it starts from here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But firstly, we’re going to celebrate some more with our teammates, I’m going to celebrate with my friends from back home and then I’ll celebrate with my family. Then I’ll have a week off from celebrating and then get back to work and get ready for a good season.”