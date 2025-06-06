'Where we belong': Burnley director discusses the club's readiness for the Premier League

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 6th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Burnley have always been equipped to deal with the Premier League – now they just need to go and do it.
Read More
'The truth': Sean Dyche discusses Burnley's risk-averse recruitment strategy dur...

That’s the emphatic message delivered by Clarets director Mike Smith following the club’s impressive promotion from the Championship.

The club was under real pressure to secure an instant return to the top flight and Scott Parker didn’t disappoint, as the Clarets finished in second place with a remarkable 100 points to their name.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The promotion means the world to us,” Smith a legal professional who is also part of ALK Capital, told the Burnley Express.

"The Premier League is where Burnley belongs. It's something everybody here has worked really hard for, it's something that this town deserves and it's a great reward.”

While Burnley have spent eight of their past 11 seasons in the Premier League, they’ve become something of a yo-yo club in recent years with two relegations in three seasons.

The Clarets also accumulated just 24 points under Vincent Kompany last time out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The last time Burnley played in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season they were relegated with just 24 points (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)The last time Burnley played in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season they were relegated with just 24 points (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
The last time Burnley played in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season they were relegated with just 24 points (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Smith, however, is confident Burnley can deal much better with the rigours of the top flight this time around.

“I think the club has always been equipped to handle the Premier League, I think it's just the life cycle of a club,” he added.

"You see it even at the biggest clubs today. You see how tough the Premier League has been this year – and it will be tough – but we will take a smart approach to it and I definitely think we will be well equipped to handle the league and give it a good go this time around.”

Related topics:Premier LeagueBurnleyScott ParkerVincent Kompany
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice