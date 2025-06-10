Burnley and Sunderland linked with transfer swoop for Premier League defender

Burnley transfer news: Clarets linked with Alex Moreno

Newly promoted duo Burnley and Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno this summer, say reports.

The left-back spent the season out on loan at Nottingham Forest, but will return to Villa Park having registered 19 appearances across all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Moreno is entering the final year of his contract with Villa, and as such, could be a candidate for an exit over the coming months, with French outlet Foot Mercato suggesting that Sunderland and the Clarets are among those interested in offering him a new challenge.

What has been said about Burnley and Sunderland’s interest in Alex Moreno?

According to a fresh report, Burnley and the Black Cats are two of four clubs keeping tabs on Moreno this summer, alongside Spanish pair Real Betis and Real Sociedad.

It is stated that Villa would be open to the prospect of a sale, and would demand somewhere in the region of £5.1 million for his services. The Villans paid around £13.2 million to sign Moreno from Real Betis in 2023.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery had this to say about Alex Moreno

Emery, speaking last year, said: “Moreno’s best quality is his speed. In the attacking third, he is getting into he box and finding not only crosses, but passes as well – very good.

“Now, what we’ve decided for him – because of his quality I knew before from Spain – I like sometimes the one side using the right or left back higher. We are doing it with the left-back higher than the right-back because to like use Moreno higher and more aggressive in attack.”