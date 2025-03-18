Players from Burnley, Sunderland and Norwich City have been named in the WhoScored top 25 players of the Championship season so far.

It has already been a memorable season for Burnley and one that they will hope will come to a successful conclusion in May.

Scott Parker’s men lie just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places and will hope to overhaul Leeds United and Sheffield United and become Championship title winners when the final whistle is blown on the campaign. There have been many remarkable aspects of Scott Parker’s first season in charge at Turf Moor as the former Chelsea and Newcastle United midfielder aims to guide his side back into the top tier at the first time of asking after he was named as successor to Vincent Kompany in the aftermath of relegation last summer.

The Clarets have proved to be a tough nut to crack for their second tier rivals and Saturday’s 2-0 win at Swansea City means they have conceded 11 goals in 38 league games so far this season. Significantly, Parker’s men have the best goal difference in the Championship and have lost just two of those fixtures and that is the fewest in the division. With the impressive statistics racking up, perhaps it should not be a surprise to see so many Burnley players taking their place in the top 25 players across the Championship based on their average ratings across the season.

We take a look with average ratings provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.

Who are the top 20 best players in the Championship this season?

1. Borja Sainz (Norwich City) - 7.26 2. Junior Firpo (Leeds United) - 7.22 3. Jimmy Dunne (QPR) - 7.18 4. Trai Hume (Sunderland) - 7.17 5. Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United) - 7.14 6. Luke McNally (Bristol City) - 7.13 7. Alfie Doughty (Luton Town) - 7.12 8. Haji Wright (Coventry City) - 7.10 9. Jaidon Anthony (Burnley) - 7.10 10. CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley) - 7.08 11. Manor Solomon (Leeds United) - 7.07 12. Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough) - 7.07 13. Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) - 7.06 14. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) - 7.05 15. Dan James (Leeds United) - 7.05 16. Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) - 7.04 17. Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) - 7.04 18. Romaine Mundle (Sunderland) - 7.03 19. Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United) - 7.03 20. Jake Cooper (Millwall) - 7.03 21. Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday) - 7.03 22. Ryan Leonard (Millwall) - 7.02 23. Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) - 7.01 24. Scott Twine (Bristol City) - 7.01 25. Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) - 7.00