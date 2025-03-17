Scott Parker lays out Burnley's plans for international break ahead of promotion run-in

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 17th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley’s players will be given extra time off at the start of the March international break to allow them to recharge their batteries ahead of the final run-in.
placeholder image
Read More
Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's 'professional' win at Swansea Cit...

While a number of international Clarets will be heading around the globe to represent their nations, a good chunk of Scott Parker’s squad will be able to put their feet up.

Following on from Saturday’s 2-0 win against Swansea City, Burnley aren’t in action again until they host Bristol City on Saturday, March 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After playing four games in the space of two weeks, Parker realises the importance of his players getting some crucial rest into their bodies – something that could well be decisive for the final eight games of the campaign.

Thankfully the Clarets head into the break with plenty of momentum, having won six of their last eight league games to stretch their unbeaten run to 25 league games.

“Yes, I'm pleased,” Parker said.

“It's always a tricky one when you head into an international break. But the one thing you do want to do is go into an international break with a win and three points. We've done that.

Burnley players celebrate the 2-0 victory over Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Burnley players celebrate the 2-0 victory over Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We’ll get some rest now. The players deserve that. I'm going to give them a little bit of time off just to spend some time with their families and maybe just take their focus away from the gruelling schedule we've had and just go and enjoy themselves a little bit.

“We'll come back midweek now and prep and get ready for another tough game against Bristol City.”

Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnleyBristol CitySwansea City
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice