Scott Parker lays out Burnley's plans for international break ahead of promotion run-in

Burnley’s players will be given extra time off at the start of the March international break to allow them to recharge their batteries ahead of the final run-in.

While a number of international Clarets will be heading around the globe to represent their nations, a good chunk of Scott Parker’s squad will be able to put their feet up.

After playing four games in the space of two weeks, Parker realises the importance of his players getting some crucial rest into their bodies – something that could well be decisive for the final eight games of the campaign.

Thankfully the Clarets head into the break with plenty of momentum, having won six of their last eight league games to stretch their unbeaten run to 25 league games.

“Yes, I'm pleased,” Parker said.

“It's always a tricky one when you head into an international break. But the one thing you do want to do is go into an international break with a win and three points. We've done that.

Burnley players celebrate the 2-0 victory over Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We’ll get some rest now. The players deserve that. I'm going to give them a little bit of time off just to spend some time with their families and maybe just take their focus away from the gruelling schedule we've had and just go and enjoy themselves a little bit.

“We'll come back midweek now and prep and get ready for another tough game against Bristol City.”