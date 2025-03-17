The latest Burnley news as the Championship takes a break for international fixtures.

Scott Parker believes his promotion-chasing Burnley side are looking ‘more dangerous’ just at the right time as the Championship prepares for the final batch of games after the international break.

Burnley, albeit it briefly, moved into the automatic promotion places following their impressive 2-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday before Sheffield United rose above them into second following their derby day win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

The Championship now takes a two week break for international football and it presents an opportunity for boss Parker to reflect on his side’s recent impressive form and run of results. With 38 rounds of fixtures now played, Burnley sit in third position but just two points adrift of both Sheffield United and table-topping Leeds United in the automatic places. They also have a healthy nine-point gap between themselves and Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland making it effectively a three-way battle now for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking at the weekend Parker hailed a thoroughly professional display following the victory at the Swansea.com Stadium. The result never looked in doubt from the moment skipper Josh Brownhill tapped home an easy opener inside four minutes and then played a part in his side’s second midway through the first half, which was scored by Jaidon Anthony.

The Clarets secured consecutive wins at Swansea for the first time in their league history, while extended their unbeaten run in the current campaign to 25 matches – a run stretching back to November 2.

When asked about the attacking balance and striking the perfect combination, Parker said: “I definitely think we have [struck the right balance]. I think numbers are suggesting that. Our attacking numbers are suggesting that.

“We are creating more chances, we're looking more dangerous. I thought the one positive from the other night [against West Brom] was our reaction from going a goal down.

“You know, the boy’s [John Swift] scored an incredible free-kick from 20 yards. You're thinking you're not going to be able to get this over and over the wall but he does.

“Our reaction from it was unbelievable. I thought we looked every bit of a good side, a top side that wanted to keep pushing. On that front, I think attacking-wise we're heading in the right direction.”

While a number of international Clarets will be heading around the globe to represent their nations, a good chunk of Scott Parker’s squad will be able to put their feet up. Following on from Saturday’s 2-0 win against Swansea City, Burnley aren’t in action again until they host Bristol City on Saturday, March 29.

After playing four games in the space of two weeks, Parker realises the importance of his players getting some crucial rest into their bodies – something that could well be decisive for the final eight games of the campaign. Thankfully the Clarets head into the break with plenty of momentum, having won six of their last eight league games to stretch their unbeaten run to 25 league games.

