Scott Parker’s men continued their fine form with a routine 2-0 victory away at Swansea City on Saturday, thanks to two early strikes.

It made for a comfortable afternoon for the Clarets, who barely needed to get out of first gear as they stretched their unbeaten run to 25 games.

Earlier that day, Leeds United came from behind to draw with QPR, meaning they’re now only two points ahead of Parker’s men.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, claimed the derby spoils with a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, to move back up above Burnley into second.

Sunderland have dropped out of the race for the top two completely after being well beaten by Coventry City.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.

Here’s the team in full:

1 . Mark Travers (Middlesbrough) - 8.0 The goalkeeper made a number of fine stops to earn Boro a point during their goalless draw against Luton Town. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Isaac Price (West Brom) - 8.2 The full-back scored West Brom's goal as Tony Mowbray's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Hull City. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

3 . Matt Clarke (Derby County) - 8.2 The centre-back was among Derby's best performers as John Eustace's side claimed a crucial 3-2 win against relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales