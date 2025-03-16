Swansea City caretaker boss makes 'uphill battle' admission after meek Burnley defeat

Swansea City caretaker boss Alan Sheehan conceded his side shot themselves in the foot during their meek defeat to Burnley.
The Clarets moved into second place in the table thanks to a routine 2-0 win in South Wales, cruising to the three points without barely breaking sweat.

The damage was done during the opening 20 minutes, when Josh Brownhill and Jaidon Anthony both registered.

From that point onwards, the result was never in doubt as Scott Parker’s men extended their impressive unbeaten run to 25 games.

For Swansea, however, there was very little to cheer about for the home supporters as they surrendered without putting up much of a fight.

Speaking afterwards, Sheehan suggested Swansea were masters of their own downfall.

“This was always going to be a difficult game for us and we made it even more difficult for ourselves with the way we conceded the first goal,” he said.

Swansea caretaker boss Alan Sheehan (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)
Swansea caretaker boss Alan Sheehan (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

“That made it an uphill battle from there, we let the distances get too big and then we switched off in certain areas for the second goal.

“I think it was a game too far with it being four games in 10 days and you are up against a really physical team you are used to keeping clean sheets and really difficult to break down.

“I felt we huffed and puffed in different areas at different times, but ultimately the lads are out on their feet and they are a team who are where they are for a reason.

“We talk about attitude and desire and things like that. The lads gave everything but we just lacked a bit of a spark.”

