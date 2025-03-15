Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's 'professional' win at Swansea City as Clarets move into second

Scott Parker was pleased with how his Burnley side managed a potentially tricky tie against Swansea City following a hectic recent schedule.

The Clarets moved up to second place in the Championship table thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win in South Wales.

Early goals from Josh Brownhill and Jaidon Anthony were enough to secure the three points as Burnley extended their unbeaten run to 25 games.

Swansea barely laid a glove on the Clarets as they kept yet another clean sheet, their 27th of the league campaign.

You always felt like Burnley could have ramped up the pressure had they needed to, but they remained in first gear and managed the game to claim another huge three points in their bid for automatic promotion.

“I thought overall a real solid professional performance,” Parker said afterwards.

“I started the game really well in terms of our intensity, breaking out of certain areas and then executing with the two goals.

Scott Parker following the 2-0 victory over Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I think it's fair to say we managed the game extremely well today. It was a real professional performance.

“There were some tired legs out there coming out of a really busy schedule, so we just managed the game.

“I just felt the game was constantly in our hands and it always helps with the two goals to make it feel like that.

“At that point, after scoring the second, we managed the game. We were then pretty solid. We managed the game, remained professional.

“There were a couple of other chances, open chances, which maybe we could have done a little better on.

“But overall, I’m very pleased with how we managed the game because I've been in this arena many times and played back-to-back games or games every two or three days. I had a feeling this was going to be a real test for us today, physically, just because of the pure volume of games we've played. But we managed that really well.”

Sheffield United have the opportunity to reclaim second place when they face city rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the derby at Hillsborough on Sunday.

Burnley are now two points off leaders Leeds United following their 2-2 draw against QPR.