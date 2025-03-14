Burnley FC Women part ways with Rebecca Sawiuk as ambitious Clarets fail to push on

Burnley have “mutually agreed” to part ways with head coach of the women’s team Rebecca Sawiuk.

It follows a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Nottingham Forest on Sunday, a result that leaves the Clarets in fourth place in the National League North.

They’re now eight points adrift of Forest with only five games of the season remaining.

The club have invested heavily in the women’s side but it looks like they’re heading for yet another season in the third tier.

Sawiuk arrived at Turf Moor at the start of the 2023/24 season and led the women’s side to a second-placed finish, behind big-spending Newcastle United. She also claimed the Lancashire FA Women’s Senior Cup title.

It had been hoped the Clarets would push on this season and win promotion to the Championship, but it’s now looking unlikely.

Louise Roberts, a first-team coach with the women’s team, will assume the interim head coach position until the end of season.

Sawiuk has lost her job as head coach of Burnley Women's side. Picture: Kevin Hayden Photography

Head of women’s football, Lola Ogunbote said: “I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Rebecca for her dedication and contributions during her time with us.

“Over the past 20 months, we have created some fantastic memories together and it’s undeniable that she has instilled an exciting, attacking style of play and positive culture within the team.

“I wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

“Our commitment to women’s football at Burnley remains unwavering and our immediate focus is on the upcoming fixtures this season, starting with our match against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.”