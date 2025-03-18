Scott Parker on the futures of Burnley's out-of-contract duo Egan-Riley and Brownhill after Roberts' renewal

Scott Parker is hoping to get CJ Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill tied down to new contracts after Connor Roberts committed his future to Burnley.

The Welshman’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the season, with many expecting he would move on for pastures now.

But to some surprise, Roberts put pen to paper on a new two-year contract, with the option of a third.

It’s been some turnaround for the 29-year-old, who was frozen out under Vincent Kompany in the Premier League last season, spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Leeds United.

This season, however, he’s been a virtual ever-present, making 39 appearances in league and cup and scoring twice.

The news of Roberts’ renewal came as a huge plus for supporters, while his manager was also delighted to get him tied down.

“It’s a massive positive. I’m delighted that we've managed to secure Conor,” he said.

Josh Brownhill, left, and CJ Egan-Riley are both out of contract this summer. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“He's been pivotal this year. In fact, I think he's been pivotal for this football club for some time now.

“He brings huge quality, massive experience and know-how. His quality as well as a coach gives you adaptability in terms of the positions he can play and how he can play certain positions in-game as well.

“I'm pleased that we've managed to secure Conor and he'll be part of this for the longer term now, so that's pleasing.”

As soon as Roberts’ new deal was announced, fans’ attention immediately turned to the right-back’s teammates Egan-Riley and Brownhill, who are also at risk for leaving for nothing at the end of the current campaign.

When asked if any progress has been made on tying the duo down to new deals, Parker added: “Not at the moment, no, not at the moment.

“They're still ongoing conversations that we're having. Obviously, in-season it’s pretty difficult, certainly with where we are currently as well in terms of what we have to do and the sole focus being on that.

“I don't want to get too blurry or take that away from what we need to do, so those conversations are happening in the background and hopefully we can try and secure that as well.”