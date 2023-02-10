Burnley are sitting comfortably at the top of the Championship table after a superb season so far.

In the meantime, and as preparations for that clash ramp up, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Turf Moor.

Rodriguez absence

Burnley will be without Jay Rodriguez for the clash with Preston this weekend, Vincent Kompany has confirmed.

“Jay Rodriguez is unlikely but other than that the squad will be pretty close to full strength,” said the Burnley boss. “We have needed the depth of the squad and it has been one of the strengths of the team so far and hopefully we will still be able to rely on that.”

Rodriguez, who has nine goals in the Championship so far this season, missed the Norwich clash with injury, and it seems he is not quite ready to return yet.

Browne praises Clarets

Preston North End star Alan Browne has praised Burnley for their fine form so far this season ahead of the derby clash this weekend.

“They’re very good. They look to be promoted already. They’re flying this season and they’ve got some really good players individually and I think they’re set up really well as well.