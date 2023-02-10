Burnley dealt injury blow as Preston star makes ‘there to be beaten’ claim
All the latest Burnley news ahead of the Clarets’ clash with Preston this weekend.
Burnley are sitting comfortably at the top of the Championship table after a superb season so far.
The Clarets are 17 points clear of Middlesbrough in third place, and they have a seven-point cushion over Sheffield United in second. Burnley also managed to see off Ipswich Town in the FA Cup during the week, progressing to the fifth round. Attention now turns back to the Championship, with a derby clash against Preston this weekend.
In the meantime, and as preparations for that clash ramp up, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Turf Moor.
Rodriguez absence
Burnley will be without Jay Rodriguez for the clash with Preston this weekend, Vincent Kompany has confirmed.
“Jay Rodriguez is unlikely but other than that the squad will be pretty close to full strength,” said the Burnley boss. “We have needed the depth of the squad and it has been one of the strengths of the team so far and hopefully we will still be able to rely on that.”
Rodriguez, who has nine goals in the Championship so far this season, missed the Norwich clash with injury, and it seems he is not quite ready to return yet.
Browne praises Clarets
Preston North End star Alan Browne has praised Burnley for their fine form so far this season ahead of the derby clash this weekend.
“They’re very good. They look to be promoted already. They’re flying this season and they’ve got some really good players individually and I think they’re set up really well as well.
“They seem to have found what goes for them and they’ve stuck to it and it’s served them really well. They’re there to be beaten as well and it’s a derby, anything can happen in a derby regardless. Going into every game I’d always back us.”