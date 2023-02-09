The 23-year-old scored twice in the fourth round replay against Ipswich Town at Turf Moor to become the Clarets' leading scorer in all competitions.

The former Arsenal academy ace scored in the second minute and the fourth minute of stoppage time to earn his side a home tie against Fleetwood Town in the round of 16.

"He's a raw diamond," said Kompany. "He has all these tools and attributes to cause a lot of damage to any opposition, but I just think he needed game time, and he's had that with us.

Burnley's Nathan Tella celebrates scoring the opening goal The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay - Burnley v Ipswich Town - Tuesday 7th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"I think he's been well supported by players who understood his way of playing and they've made the best of that. The main thing is, for every forward, is playing with a smile. He's happy and I always feel that gives you some extra goals.

The forward arrived at Burnley in the summer with just two professional goals to his name after making 22 starts for the Saints.

He's already up to 11 — with nine of those coming in the Championship, in the same amount of starts for the second tier leaders.

Tella felt as though he'd "never really been much of a goal-scorer" at St Mary's, but Kompany disagreed wholeheartedly.

The Manchester City legend has played alongside and against some of the best finishers in the game and he could sense Tella's natural ability to hit the target from a very early stage.

He said: "I don't think I agree with him that's he's not a goal-scorer. He has all the tools; if you do a finishing drill in training he's got very good instincts, different types of finishing, so he has the ability.