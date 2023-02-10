Burnley's Anass Zaroury hoping to cap whirlwind start to career by living his dream of playing in the Premier League

The Burnley star only made his senior debut 18 months ago when scoring the second goal in Charleroi's 3-0 win over Oostende at Albertpark in the Belgian Pro League.

Since then his stock has risen exponentially having netted another six times in 20 starts in the First Division A, secured his switch to England, featured for Morocco in a World Cup and hit double figures for the Clarets.

He told the Burnley Express: "It went really fast, but I knew what I was capable of doing, I know my qualities, and I knew that if I worked hard sooner or later it would work.

Anass Zaroury previews Burnley v Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"I don't really look further than tomorrow. I always work like that, I don't like thinking about what will happen next season. I try to concentrate and do what I have to do at that moment. I know if I do things right the future will be good.

"But it would be a good year if we can make it (promotion) come true. We've been working for it since the beginning of the season, it's going well, but there's still far to go. We're just working to win the next game."

Zaroury's appetite to succeed on these shores stemmed from his childhood when watching live games in his homeland, taking inspiration from the likes of former Manchester United supremo Cristiano Ronaldo, while also binge-watching YouTube clips of some of the best players on the planet, including Brazilian world-beaters Ronaldinho and Neymar.

The 22-year-old had been desperate to play in the Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford, an iconic stadium he'd dreamt of playing at since seeing it on TV, but he was given a watching brief from the stands having just returned from Qatar.

Now he's praying that Vincent Kompany's side can get the job done so that he gets another opportunity to feature at the Theatre of Dreams as well as other leading venues in the top flight.

"I think it is the best competition in the world," he said. "To be a part of this competition and to play against the biggest teams, it would be a dream come true.

"I really wanted to play that game against Manchester United [at Old Trafford], but I went to the World Cup. I really wanted to play this game to see how we're doing, what we do against bigger teams, so I'm really excited to play in the Premier League next season, if we go up.

"I liked to watch some Premier League games, I liked the biggest games and the derbies. I watched Cristiano Ronaldo when he was at United, and even today there's Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, they're players I really like to watch."

Zaroury was able to tick one item off his bucket list when replacing former Southampton forward Sofiane Boufal as the Atlas Lions took on Croatia in a third-place play-off at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The youngster was integrated into a group which included PSG ace Achraf Hakimi, Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri, and made memories he'll forever cherish.

Zaroury said: "It was a dream that came true, since I have been playing football and since I was young I always wanted to play in the biggest competitions and it was special to represent my country of Morocco.

"I was like a little kid in front of these guys and enjoyed every day I was there. I cannot describe the feeling we had at the moment (of the wins). You had to be there to understand what it was!

"I know all the work I did to get to this stage, it is not luck. I have worked hard for it and I had a chance to play in the World Cup.

"I started this season at my previous club without knowing what was going to happen and if I would be transferred or not. Then finally I got to Burnley and I knew if I did everything well then it was possible to play at a World Cup."