Burnley are already on their way back to the Premier League after building up a healthy lead at the top of the Championship, and they are also through to the next round of the FA Cup.

The Clarets are 17 points above third placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand, and Vincent Kompany’s men have 17 games remaining to hold their nerve. Burnley face rivals Preston this weekend as they look to make it 10 straight league wins, and potentially extend their seven point lead over Sheffield United at the top.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Turf Moor.

Barnes talks

Kompany will hold talks with Ashley Barnes over his future in the coming weeks.

Barnes, who has been with Burnnley since 2014, racking up more than 300 appearances across all competitions. But his contract expires this summer, and competition is only getting tougher at Turf Moor, particularly in the front line. It’s not yet clear what Burnley will do with Barnes, who is now 33 years of age.

But Kompany has said that talks will take place over the coming weeks, adding: “I couldn’t be more positive about a senior player than I am about Ashley Barnes.”

Tella claim

Kompany has said he ‘hid the phones’ during the January transfer window amid talk Southampton could recall loan star Nathan Tella.

“We hid the phones and made sure nobody contacted us,” Kompany joked when asked if Saints boss Nathan Jones had asked about recalling Tella. “The last thing we wanted was to ask questions. We’re happy he’s here with us and that’s all that matters.”