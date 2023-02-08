Burnley player ratings as Nathan Tella and Ameen Al-Dakhil are the pick of the bunch in FA Cup win over Ipswich Town

The Southampton loan ace scored in the first minute of the tie and the last minute of stoppage time to set up a date with League One side Fleetwood Town at Turf Moor.

The 23-year-old tipped his tally into double figures when firing the ball into the roof of the net after Lyle Foster, on his full debut, had miscued in front of goal.

George Hirst equalised for the Tractor Boys within minutes when getting on the end of Kayden Jackson’s cross and the striker’s first goal of the season looked as though it would be enough to force extra-time.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany leaves the field at half time The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay - Burnley v Ipswich Town - Tuesday 7th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

However, Tella was the match-winner when beating Vaclav Hladky with a first time effort from Connor Roberts’ searching pass forward in the 94th minute.

Here are the ratings.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell 7

Left exposed by his defence for Ipswich Town’s equaliser, but good with the ball at his feet and made a very smart save to deny Kayden Jackson when the scoreline was locked at 1-1.

Connor Roberts 6.5

Played a bit more conservatively as Marcus Harness continued to pick up some promising positions, couldn’t quite get back in time to prevent George Hirst’s equaliser, but ended the tie with the assist for the winning goal.

Ameen Al-Dakhil 7.5

The January signing played a key role in both fixtures against Ipswich Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup. A little bit hesitant when reacting to Sone Aluko’s pass through to Kayden Jackson for the equaliser, but he’s calm and composed on the ball, competitive in his duels, and carries plenty of promise.

Charlie Taylor 6

A rare lacklustre display from the converted centre back, who was perhaps guilty of being too ponderous in possession at times. Stumped on occasions by the movement of Kayden Jackson, Sone Aluko and Marcus Harness, as the trio stretched the play, and a performance he’ll prefer to draw a line under.

Ian Maatsen 6

Failed to hit the heights of his all-action display against Ipswich Town’s East Anglia rivals Norwich City. Caught out by Sone Aluko’s incisive pass into Kayden Jackson as the visitors made it 1-1, but had broken free to set up the opener beforehand.

Jack Cork 6

The captain doesn’t seem his usual combative, composed and industrious self without either Josh Cullen or Josh Brownhill beside him. Laboured in and out of possession and collected yet another booking.

Samuel Bastien 5.5

Clearly still trying to get into a rhythm given his limited game time, but couldn’t give the Clarets the spark needed in the middle of the park. Tested Vaclav Hladky with a good strike from outside the penalty area, but often wasteful when moving into promising positions with the ball.

Nathan Tella 7.5

The Southampton loan star just wants to keep scoring goals. His reading of the game and his running off the ball will continue to provide him with ample scoring opportunities. Became the club’s leading scorer across all competitions and both finishes embodied the 23-year-old’s confidence and assurance at present.

Scott Twine 6

Struggled to make an impact creatively, but wasn’t aided by those around him. Unable to get close enough to Foster or the deep-lying midfielders to provide that link as Cameron Humphreys and Sam Morsy stepped up to help the Tractor Boys get on top of the midfield battle.

Vitinho 6

Played his part in the opening goal, but the Brazilian dipped in and out of the tie far too much. Operating out of his natural position, opportunities to get at Janoi Donacien were at a premium, and unable to get the ball into the box as much as he would have liked.

Lyle Foster 5.5

The striker was handed his full debut, but his first Turf appearance didn’t quite go to plan. The South African international will be awarded the assist for Nathan Tella’s opener, he’ll quite clearly improve with more minutes under his belt, but the frenetic English game might take some adjusting to.

Josh Brownhill 6.5

Add more energy to the middle of the park, which allowed Burnley to get on top as Ipswich Town fatigued. Moved the ball quickly, broke the lines effectively, and his introduction clearly had a significant say on proceedings.

Josh Cullen 6.5

Reset the midfield and allowed the Clarets to regain control as the away side tired. Always gravitated towards the man on the ball to provide an option, allowed the hosts to retain possession, and kept things simple and ticking over.

Darko Churlinov 6