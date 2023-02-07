Burnley are flying high at the top of the Championship as they prepare for their next match. They have rivals Preston North End at Turf Moor this weekend.

Vincent Kompany’s side beat Norwich City 3-0 away last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Competition for target

Burnley will reportedly have to see off strong competition from elsewhere if they are to land Spezia right-back Emil Holm this summer. The Lancashire side were linked with the Sweden international in the January transfer window but a switch to England didn’t materialise in the end.

The 22-year-old spent time on loan at SönderjyskE last term to get some experience under his belt. According to Italian news outlet Corriere di Torino (via Tutto Juve), Serie A giants Juventus are now keeping tabs on his situation and could launch a swoop at the end of this season.

Opposition boss speaks out

The Clarets take on Ipswich Town tonight in their FA Cup replay. However, their boss Kieran McKenna has admitted that their clash against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday in League One is more important.

Ahead of the Tractor Boys’ trip to Burnley, the ex-Manchester United coach has said, as per TWTD: “I think we all know going into next week that Sheffield Wednesday is the biggest game of the week but on the other hand we need to be competitive as a squad.