Burnley won 3-0 away at Norwich City over the weekend to keep their push for the title well on track. Anass Zaroury, Vitinho and Hjalmar Ekdal were on the scoresheet for the Clarets.

They are now seven points clear at the top of the Championship. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton to make transfer decision

Premier League strugglers Southampton opted not to recall winger Nathan Tella from his loan spell at Burnley in January. The 23-year-old has been a hit at Turf Moor this season and has scored nine goals in all competitions.

The Saints’ boss Nathan Jones, who is under pressure at St Mary’s already, has had this to say about the attacker’s situation there, as per the Daily Echo: “Nathan is doing fantastic under Vincent (Kompany) and is having a wonderful season for his development. At the end of the season, there’s a big decision to make. But it’s been a really productive loan for him and it is in his benefit to stay there.”

Former midfielder to help out top flight club

Former Burnley man Steven Defour is set to help out his former manager Sean Dyche at Everton. The 34-year-old, who played for the Clarets from 2016 to 2019, will have a conversation with Amadou Onana to help develop his game.