Burnley predicted XI for Emirates FA Cup replay vs Ipswich Town at Turf Moor

Vincent Kompany is expected to dive back into his deep pool of talent at Turf Moor when Burnley take on Ipswich Town in an Emirates FA Cup fourth round replay.

The 36-year-old made eight changes from the side that started the goal-less draw against the Tractor Boys at Portman Road to the one that saw off their East Anglian derby rivals, Norwich City, at Carrow Road at the weekend.

The two-time Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month will likely tinker again as the two teams fight for a place in the fifth round of the competition, but he feels whichever XI he chooses will prove to be more than competitive.

“Whatever team we put out there we have to demand to be competitive and then just make sure there is balance,” he said. “There is a bigger picture of a lot of games and we have to trust the squad to get us through this.”

Here is the predicted Clarets’ line-up for Tuesday night’s clash.

