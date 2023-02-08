Burnley boss Vincent Kompany gives his assessment on striker Lyle Foster’s full debut for the club

The Manchester City legend recognised that his January signing didn't have the rub of the green in the FA Cup replay against Ipswich Town.

But the 36-year-old was quick to point out the South Africa international's undeniable potential, adding that the ex-Westerlo goal-scorer still has a lot of learning to do.

Speaking about his big-money capture, who has only had around a fortnight to acquaint himself with his new team-mates, and adjust to a completely new brand of football, Kompany said: "The talent is there and the potential is undeniable.

Burnley’s Lyle Foster and teammates react to conceding The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay - Burnley v Ipswich Town - Tuesday 7th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"I am happy with the work he did defensively for the team, he did that really well. On the ball is what I am least worried about with him because that is his outstanding quality but obviously today he lost a lot of balls, but it is a good time for him to do it.

"You gain a lot by being around the team in training and in games. We will go with what we see, the best one will play. Whoever is performing best will play and there is no rush.

"He has three to four months of learning everything we have to do, just like the others have had to do. It is a better period to do it now than in the summer."

The ex-Monaco man was replaced by Ashley Barnes with a couple of minutes remaining in Tuesday night's fourth round tie at Turf Moor.

The striker pulled up innocuously when in pursuit of the ball, but Kompany allayed any fears that his withdrawal was down to anything serious.