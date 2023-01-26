Burnley ‘closing in’ on transfer and ‘looking elsewhere’ claim

Burnley confirmed their third signing of the January transfer window yesterday. Lyle Foster arrived in an £8m deal from KVC Westerlo on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The striker, who has scored eight goals in the Belgian Pro League this season, adds to a very impressive attack at the top of the Championship. Foster will be competing with the likes of Jay Rodriguez, Anass Zaroury and Nathan Tella for a place in the starting line-up.

Despite snapping up Foster in the final week of the window, Burnley are still eager to bolster their forward line.

Clarets ‘closing in’ on striker

Burnley are edging closer to completing a deal for Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi. As per Alan Nixon, the Clarets are now prepared to pay £3 million for his signature.

Vincent Kompany’s side have been heavily linked with a move for Obafemi this month but couldn’t come to an agreement on the price tag. The club were previously only willing to pay £2.5m for the Republic of Ireland international, however are now prepared to cough up an extra £500,000 - which could see them secure a deal over the weekend.

Obafemi impressed in Swansea last term as he netted 12 goals in the second tier, however he has only managed three this time round and he may look to wrap up a move to England to avoid any further distractions. The forward’s departure could also pave the way for Ashley Barnes to leave Turf Moor after almost nine years. The 33-year-old is likely to slip further down the pecking order after making only seven league starts this season.

Amir Hadziahmetovic ‘looking elsewhere’

Burnley could miss out on Konyaspor’s Amir Hadziahmetovic this month, according to Sporx. The Clarets already submitted a £4 million bid for the midfielder, however the report claims he is holding out for a move to Galatasaray.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has made almost 200 appearances for the Super Lig outfit but - with his contract expiring next year - he now looks set to leave for a new adventure. While Burnley can almost guarantee Premier League football next season at this point, it appears Hadziahmetovic is not interested and would instead prefer to remain in Turkey and could offer him European football.

Previously speaking to Basak about Hadziahmetovic, Konyaspor president Fatih Ozgokcen said: “Regarding Amir, we have received offers. Some of them are from abroad, some from (Turkish) Super League teams.